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    Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14 in Skrunda during BALTOPS 2026 [Image 10 of 13]

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    Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14 in Skrunda during BALTOPS 2026

    SKRUNDA, LATVIA

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    260606-N-HI500-1135 SKRUNDA, Latvia (June 6, 2026) Builder 1st Class Andre Perkins, assigned to Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14, takes measurements for construction of South West Asia Huts during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026 in Skrunda, Latvia, June 6, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 09:49
    Photo ID: 9731508
    VIRIN: 260606-N-HI500-1135
    Resolution: 4995x3568
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: SKRUNDA, LV
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14 in Skrunda during BALTOPS 2026 [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14 in Skrunda during BALTOPS 2026
    Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14 in Skrunda during BALTOPS 2026
    Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14 in Skrunda during BALTOPS 2026
    Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14 in Skrunda during BALTOPS 2026
    Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14 in Skrunda during BALTOPS 2026
    Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14 in Skrunda during BALTOPS 2026
    Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14 in Skrunda during BALTOPS 2026
    Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14 in Skrunda during BALTOPS 2026
    Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14 in Skrunda during BALTOPS 2026
    Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14 in Skrunda during BALTOPS 2026
    Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14 in Skrunda during BALTOPS 2026
    Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14 in Skrunda during BALTOPS 2026
    Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14 in Skrunda during BALTOPS 2026

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    Skrunda
    NCB 14
    Seabees
    BALTOPS 2026

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