Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14 in Skrunda during BALTOPS 2026

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260606-N-HI500-1084 SKRUNDA, Latvia (June 6, 2026) Builder 1st Class Ronnie Prince, assigned to Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14, left, directs a front-end loader during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026 in Skrunda, Latvia, June 6, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)