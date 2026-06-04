Birckhead promotes top Soldier to SGT in Omaha Beach ceremony

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U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead, the adjutant general of Maryland, promotes Spc. Matthew Zrebiec to the rank of sergeant on Omaha Beach June 6, 2026, in Vierville-sur-Mer, in Normandy, France. Following a fierce competition hosted by the West Virginia National Guard at Camp Dawson, Zrebiec won the Region II Best Warrior Competition. Next, he’ll face the top Soldiers in the nation at a ceremony to be held in Florida later this summer. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)