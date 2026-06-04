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    Birckhead promotes top Soldier to SGT in Omaha Beach ceremony [Image 4 of 8]

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    Birckhead promotes top Soldier to SGT in Omaha Beach ceremony

    VIERVILLE-SUR-MER, FRANCE

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra Gatti 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead, the adjutant general of Maryland, promotes Spc. Matthew Zrebiec to the rank of sergeant on Omaha Beach June 6, 2026, in Vierville-sur-Mer, in Normandy, France. Following a fierce competition hosted by the West Virginia National Guard at Camp Dawson, Zrebiec won the Region II Best Warrior Competition. Next, he’ll face the top Soldiers in the nation at a ceremony to be held in Florida later this summer. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 02:30
    Photo ID: 9731243
    VIRIN: 260606-Z-SM601-3004
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 5.15 MB
    Location: VIERVILLE-SUR-MER, FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Birckhead promotes top Soldier to SGT in Omaha Beach ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Terra Gatti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Birckhead promotes top Soldier to SGT in Omaha Beach ceremony
    Birckhead promotes top Soldier to SGT in Omaha Beach ceremony
    Birckhead promotes top Soldier to SGT in Omaha Beach ceremony
    Birckhead promotes top Soldier to SGT in Omaha Beach ceremony
    Birckhead promotes top Soldier to SGT in Omaha Beach ceremony
    Birckhead promotes top Soldier to SGT in Omaha Beach ceremony
    Birckhead promotes top Soldier to SGT in Omaha Beach ceremony
    Birckhead promotes top Soldier to SGT in Omaha Beach ceremony

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