Birckhead promotes top Soldier to SGT in Omaha Beach ceremony

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead, the adjutant general of Maryland, promotes Spc. Matthew Zrebiec to the rank of sergeant on Omaha Beach June 6, 2026, in Vierville-sur-Mer, in Normandy, France. Following a fierce competition hosted by the West Virginia National Guard at Camp Dawson, Zrebiec won the Region II Best Warrior Competition. Next, he’ll face the top Soldiers in the nation at a ceremony to be held in Florida later this summer. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 02:30
|Photo ID:
|9731243
|VIRIN:
|260606-Z-SM601-3004
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|5.15 MB
|Location:
|VIERVILLE-SUR-MER, FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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