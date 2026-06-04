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    D-Day [Image 15 of 15]

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    D-Day

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Benjamin D Applebaum 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine greets World War II Veterans during the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day Ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery (NOAC) in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 6, 2026. (DoW Photo by Benjamin Applebaum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 00:36
    Photo ID: 9731191
    VIRIN: 260606-D-LS763-1024
    Resolution: 4993x3156
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day [Image 15 of 15], by Benjamin D Applebaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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