Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine speaks during the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day Ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery (NOAC) in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 6, 2026. (DoW Photo by Benjamin Applebaum)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 00:36
|Photo ID:
|9731186
|VIRIN:
|260606-D-LS763-1016
|Resolution:
|8531x5655
|Size:
|4.68 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, D-Day [Image 15 of 15], by Benjamin D Applebaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.