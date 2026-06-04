(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D-Day [Image 10 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    D-Day

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Benjamin D Applebaum 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine speaks during the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day Ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery (NOAC) in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 6, 2026. (DoW Photo by Benjamin Applebaum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 00:36
    Photo ID: 9731186
    VIRIN: 260606-D-LS763-1016
    Resolution: 8531x5655
    Size: 4.68 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day [Image 15 of 15], by Benjamin D Applebaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    D-Day
    D-Day
    D-Day
    D-Day
    D-Day
    D-Day
    D-Day
    D-Day
    D-Day
    D-Day
    D-Day
    D-Day
    D-Day
    D-Day
    D-Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery