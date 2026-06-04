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    Fire Chief Logue Promotes to Chief Master Sergeant [Image 4 of 4]

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    Fire Chief Logue Promotes to Chief Master Sergeant

    UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Senior Master Sergeant Matt Logue, fire chief for the 124th Fighter Wing fire department, promotes to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant on June 5, 2026 at Gowen Field, Idaho. Logue became the 212th Idaho guardsman to promote to the rank. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sergeant Joseph Morgan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 22:01
    Photo ID: 9731108
    VIRIN: 260605-Z-VT588-1471
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 20.59 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fire Chief Logue Promotes to Chief Master Sergeant [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Chief Master Sergeant
    Idaho Air National Guard
    gowen fire
    Air National Guard

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