Fire Chief Logue Promotes to Chief Master Sergeant

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Senior Master Sergeant Matt Logue, fire chief for the 124th Fighter Wing fire department, promotes to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant on June 5, 2026 at Gowen Field, Idaho. Logue became the 212th Idaho guardsman to promote to the rank. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sergeant Joseph Morgan)