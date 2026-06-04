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    National Guard Soldiers Face Day 4 Challenges at Region VI Best Warrior Competition [Image 6 of 6]

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    National Guard Soldiers Face Day 4 Challenges at Region VI Best Warrior Competition

    CAMP GRAFTON, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Spc. Gabriel Skaggs 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brock Mudge, Washington Army National Guard, rappells off a tower during the confidence course portion of the Region VI Best Warrior Competition at Camp Grafton, N.D., June 4, 2026. Throughout the week, competitors demonstrate technical proficiency, physical endurance, leadership, and resilience through military boards, weapons qualifications, land navigation, a 12-mile ruck march, obstacle courses, rappelling, combatives, and other warrior tasks.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 21:56
    Photo ID: 9731102
    VIRIN: 260604-Z-CD379-1864
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: CAMP GRAFTON, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, National Guard Soldiers Face Day 4 Challenges at Region VI Best Warrior Competition [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Gabriel Skaggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    National Guard Soldiers Face Day 4 Challenges at Region VI Best Warrior Competition
    National Guard Soldiers Face Day 4 Challenges at Region VI Best Warrior Competition
    National Guard Soldiers Face Day 4 Challenges at Region VI Best Warrior Competition
    National Guard Soldiers Face Day 4 Challenges at Region VI Best Warrior Competition
    National Guard Soldiers Face Day 4 Challenges at Region VI Best Warrior Competition
    National Guard Soldiers Face Day 4 Challenges at Region VI Best Warrior Competition

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