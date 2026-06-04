National Guard Soldiers Face Day 4 Challenges at Region VI Best Warrior Competition

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U.S. Army Spc. Jameson Shaheen, South Dakota Army National Guard, navigates the monkey bars during the confidence course portion of the Region VI Best Warrior Competition at Camp Grafton, N.D., June 4, 2026. Throughout the week, competitors demonstrate technical proficiency, physical endurance, leadership, and resilience through military boards, weapons qualifications, land navigation, a 12-mile ruck march, obstacle courses, rappelling, combatives, and other warrior tasks.