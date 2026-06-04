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    Transition in Contact: Task Force Spartan conducts Transfer of Authority [Image 8 of 8]

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    Transition in Contact: Task Force Spartan conducts Transfer of Authority

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    06.06.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Central   

    Soldiers of the 36th Infantry Division render honors during the Task Force Spartan transfer of authority ceremony June 6 in the Middle East. (U.S. Army photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 20:23
    Photo ID: 9730945
    VIRIN: 260606-D-A0839-1948
    Resolution: 2048x1463
    Size: 921.75 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    Transition in Contact: Task Force Spartan conducts Transfer of Authority
    Transition in Contact: Task Force Spartan conducts Transfer of Authority
    Transition in Contact: Task Force Spartan conducts Transfer of Authority
    Transition in Contact: Task Force Spartan conducts Transfer of Authority

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    TAGS

    Army Central
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    36th Infantry Division
    Arcent
    Task Force Spartan

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