Maj. Gen. Brad Bowlin, commanding general of the 36th Infantry Division, concludes his incoming remarks on behalf of the division during the Task Force Spartan transfer of authority ceremony June 6 in the Middle East. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 20:23
|Photo ID:
|9730942
|VIRIN:
|260606-D-A0839-1947
|Resolution:
|2048x1463
|Size:
|356.71 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
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Transition in Contact: Task Force Spartan conducts Transfer of Authority
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