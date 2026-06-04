Jamaican Guests Tour USS Nimitz

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Jamaican guests and U.S. Embassy staff tour the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in Kingston, Jamaica, June 4, 2026. Nimitz is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Edward Jacome)