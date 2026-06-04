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    Jamaican Guests Tour USS Nimitz [Image 1 of 10]

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    Jamaican Guests Tour USS Nimitz

    JAMAICA

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Jacome 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Jamaican guests and U.S. Embassy staff tour the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in Kingston, Jamaica, June 4, 2026. Nimitz is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Edward Jacome)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 17:11
    Photo ID: 9730685
    VIRIN: 251006-N-ET289-1016
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 511.18 KB
    Location: JM
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jamaican Guests Tour USS Nimitz [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Edward Jacome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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    USS Nimitz Conducts Community Relation Events in Jamaica
    USS Nimitz Conducts Community Relation Events in Jamaica
    USS Nimitz Conducts Community Relation Events in Jamaica

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    TAGS

    Southern Seas
    USNAVSOUTH/ U.S. 4th Fleet
    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)

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