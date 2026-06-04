Jamaican guests and U.S. Embassy staff tour the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in Kingston, Jamaica, June 4, 2026. Nimitz is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Edward Jacome)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 17:11
|Photo ID:
|9730685
|VIRIN:
|251006-N-ET289-1016
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|511.18 KB
|Location:
|JM
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Jamaican Guests Tour USS Nimitz [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Edward Jacome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.