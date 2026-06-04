(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts open house [Image 21 of 26]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts open house

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Wayne Hall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers and Airmen with the Pennsylvania National Guard engage with members of the local community during an open house at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, June 6, 2026.
    This free event features Miss Pennsylvania, live tactical demonstrations, flyovers, displays of military equipment and vehicles, food trucks, live music and an infantry squad maneuver demonstration from the 2nd Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 16:32
    Photo ID: 9730554
    VIRIN: 260606-Z-CQ783-1047
    Resolution: 3137x1998
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Indiantown Gap hosts open house [Image 26 of 26], by Wayne Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts open house
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts open house
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts open house
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts open house
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts open house
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts open house
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts open house
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts open house
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts open house
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts open house
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts open house
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts open house
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts open house
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts open house
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts open house
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts open house
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts open house
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts open house
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts open house
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts open house
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts open house
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts open house
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts open house
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts open house
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts open house
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts open house

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts open house

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Open House
    community outreach
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    PA National Guard
    FTIG
    PNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery