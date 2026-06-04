Fort Indiantown Gap hosts open house

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U.S. Soldiers and Airmen with the Pennsylvania National Guard engage with members of the local community during an open house at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, June 6, 2026.

This free event features Miss Pennsylvania, live tactical demonstrations, flyovers, displays of military equipment and vehicles, food trucks, live music and an infantry squad maneuver demonstration from the 2nd Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)