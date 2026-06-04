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    D-Day 82: Flag Placement at Normandy American Cemetery [Image 5 of 5]

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    D-Day 82: Flag Placement at Normandy American Cemetery

    FRANCE

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Maj. Brian Andries 

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    A 173rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team (Airborne) paratrooper and 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldier place American and French flags at headstones in the Normandy American Cemetery, Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 5, 2026. The joint effort, held in honor of the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day landings, brings together military personnel and community members to honor the ultimate sacrifice of the Allied forces. The Normandy American Cemetery is the final resting place for 9,388 U.S. service members, most of whom lost their lives during the D-Day landings and subsequent operations of World War II. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Andries)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 14:23
    Photo ID: 9730132
    VIRIN: 260605-A-MG761-9824
    Resolution: 5916x3328
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, D-Day 82: Flag Placement at Normandy American Cemetery [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Brian Andries, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    D-Day 82: Flag Placement at Normandy American Cemetery
    D-Day 82: Flag Placement at Normandy American Cemetery
    D-Day 82: Flag Placement at Normandy American Cemetery
    D-Day 82: Flag Placement at Normandy American Cemetery
    D-Day 82: Flag Placement at Normandy American Cemetery

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    DDay
    101st (AASLT)
    StrongerTogether
    StrongandStrategic
    173rdMBCT

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