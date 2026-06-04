D-Day 82: Flag Placement at Normandy American Cemetery

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A 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldier creates pilot holes for the placement of American and French flags in the Normandy American Cemetery, Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 5, 2026. The joint effort, held in honor of the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day landings, brings together military personnel and community members to honor the ultimate sacrifice of the Allied forces. The Normandy American Cemetery is the final resting place for 9,388 U.S. service members, most of whom lost their lives during the D-Day landings and subsequent operations of World War II.

(U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Andries)