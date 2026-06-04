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    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) returns to Naval Station Norfolk [Image 6 of 6]

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    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) returns to Naval Station Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Greggory Fisher 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    NORFOLK, VA. (June 6, 2026) U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 3rd Class Thomas Courtright, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), embraces his child on the pier at Naval Station Norfolk following a 10-month deployment as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (IWO ARG). Iwo Jima, the flagship of the IWO ARG, deployed to the Caribbean in support of U.S. Southern Command, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Greggory Fisher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 13:06
    Photo ID: 9729995
    VIRIN: 260606-N-RW333-2042
    Resolution: 6000x3375
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) returns to Naval Station Norfolk [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Greggory Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) returns to Naval Station Norfolk
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) returns to Naval Station Norfolk
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) returns to Naval Station Norfolk
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) returns to Naval Station Norfolk
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) returns to Naval Station Norfolk
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) returns to Naval Station Norfolk

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    LHD 7
    C2F
    Ready to Fight
    Iwo Jima
    Naval Station Norfolk

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