USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) returns to Naval Station Norfolk

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NORFOLK, VA. (June 6, 2026) U.S. Navy Lt. Kevin Beahm, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), embraces his children on the pier at Naval Station Norfolk following a 10-month deployment as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (IWO ARG). Iwo Jima, the flagship of the IWO ARG, deployed to the Caribbean in support of U.S. Southern Command, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Greggory Fisher)