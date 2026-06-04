(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7th ATC Supports German Armed Forces Day in Weiden [Image 10 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    7th ATC Supports German Armed Forces Day in Weiden

    GERMANY

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Capt. John Stephens 

    7th Army Training Command

    Pvt. Ian Palmer, assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, speaks with a German civilian during the Tag der Bundeswehr event in Weiden, Germany, June 6, 2026. Soldiers from the 7th Army Training Command, 41st Field Artillery Brigade and 2nd Cavalry Regiment met with their German counterparts and members of the public to demonstrate equipment and support Tag der Bundeswehr. The nationwide event is held at multiple locations across Germany and provides the public an inside look at the German armed forces as an operational military. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. John Stephens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 12:58
    Photo ID: 9729975
    VIRIN: 260605-A-XU624-6481
    Resolution: 5357x4427
    Size: 5.58 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th ATC Supports German Armed Forces Day in Weiden [Image 17 of 17], by CPT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    7th ATC Supports German Armed Forces Day in Weiden
    7th ATC Supports German Armed Forces Day in Weiden
    U.S. and German Army Leaders Highlight Partnership During German Armed Forces Day
    7th ATC Supports German Armed Forces Day in Weiden
    7th ATC Supports German Armed Forces Day in Weiden
    7th ATC Supports German Armed Forces Day in Weiden
    7th ATC Supports German Armed Forces Day in Weiden
    7th ATC Supports German Armed Forces Day in Weiden
    7th ATC Supports German Armed Forces Day in Weiden
    7th ATC Supports German Armed Forces Day in Weiden
    7th ATC Supports German Armed Forces Day in Weiden
    7th ATC Supports German Armed Forces Day in Weiden
    7th ATC Supports German Armed Forces Day in Weiden
    7th ATC Supports German Armed Forces Day in Weiden
    7th ATC Supports German Armed Forces Day in Weiden
    7th ATC Supports German Armed Forces Day in Weiden
    7th ATC Supports German Armed Forces Day in Weiden

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    bundeswehr
    41st Field Artillery Brigade
    strongertogether
    traintowin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery