7th ATC Supports German Armed Forces Day in Weiden

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Pvt. Ian Palmer, assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, speaks with a German civilian during the Tag der Bundeswehr event in Weiden, Germany, June 6, 2026. Soldiers from the 7th Army Training Command, 41st Field Artillery Brigade and 2nd Cavalry Regiment met with their German counterparts and members of the public to demonstrate equipment and support Tag der Bundeswehr. The nationwide event is held at multiple locations across Germany and provides the public an inside look at the German armed forces as an operational military. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. John Stephens)