7th ATC Supports German Armed Forces Day in Weiden

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Members of the German Bundeswehr demonstrate equipment during the Tag der Bundeswehr event in Weiden, Germany, June 6, 2026. Soldiers from the 7th Army Training Command, 41st Field Artillery Brigade and 2nd Cavalry Regiment met with their German counterparts and members of the public to support Tag der Bundeswehr. The nationwide event is held at multiple locations across Germany and provides the public an inside look at the German armed forces as an operational military. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. John Stephens)