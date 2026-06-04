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    D-Day82: Gavin Statue Unveiling [Image 3 of 5]

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    D-Day82: Gavin Statue Unveiling

    FRANCE

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Jayreliz Batista Prado 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    A statue of Brig. Gen. James M. Gavin, known as the “Jumpin Jin,” is displayed during the memorial ceremony at Sainte Mere Eglise, France, on June 5, 2026. This memorial is in recognition of Brig. Gen. James M. Gavin, the youngest general to command an American division in World War ll. The statue marks the location where Gavin landed during the airborne assault on Normandy. Eighty-two years after the Paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division jumped into Normandy on D-Day and helped change the course of history, their legacy keep living on through every All American who proudly wears the AA patch and carries forward the same spirit of courage, sacrifice, and commitment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jayreliz Batista Prado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 04:08
    Photo ID: 9729691
    VIRIN: 260604-A-JA130-6565
    Resolution: 7031x5027
    Size: 5.23 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day82: Gavin Statue Unveiling [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jayreliz Batista Prado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AllAmerican
    82ndAirborneDivision
    Statue Unveiling
    SwordOfFreedom
    Dday82
    "Jumpin Jim"

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