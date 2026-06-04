D-Day82: Gavin Statue Unveiling

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Barbara Gavin, daughter of the Brig. Gen. James Gavin, delivers remarks at Sainte Mere Eglise, France, on June 5, 2026. This memorial is in recognition of Brig. Gen. James M. Gavin, the youngest general to command an American division in World War ll. The statue marks the location where Gavin landed during the airborne assault on Normandy. Eighty-two years after the Paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division jumped into Normandy on D-Day and helped change the course of history, their legacy keep living on through every All American who proudly wears the AA patch and carries forward the same spirit of courage, sacrifice, and commitment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jayreliz Batista Prado)