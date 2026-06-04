Punahou School Educators visit Marine Corps Base Hawaii

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Educators from Punahou School brainstorm an idea during a curriculum planning meeting at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 28, 2026. The meeting focused on cultural learning, cultural education, and strengthening participants’ understanding of Native Hawaiian history and mo’olelo, or stories, connected to Mokapu. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alana Smallwood)