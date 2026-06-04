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    Punahou School Educators visit Marine Corps Base Hawaii [Image 2 of 3]

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    Punahou School Educators visit Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alana Smallwood 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Educators from Punahou School participate in a traditional Hawaiian chant while overlooking the Mokapu Peninsula during a curriculum planning meeting at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 28, 2026. The meeting focused on cultural learning, cultural education, and strengthening participants’ understanding of Native Hawaiian history and mo’olelo, or stories, connected to Mokapu. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alana Smallwood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 22:10
    Photo ID: 9729580
    VIRIN: 260528-M-RU115-5735
    Resolution: 6249x4150
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Punahou School Educators visit Marine Corps Base Hawaii [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Alana Smallwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Mokapu
    Hawaii

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