Educators from Punahou School participate in a traditional Hawaiian chant while overlooking the Mokapu Peninsula during a curriculum planning meeting at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 28, 2026. The meeting focused on cultural learning, cultural education, and strengthening participants’ understanding of Native Hawaiian history and mo’olelo, or stories, connected to Mokapu. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alana Smallwood)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 22:10
|Photo ID:
|9729580
|VIRIN:
|260528-M-RU115-5735
|Resolution:
|6249x4150
|Size:
|3.44 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Punahou School Educators visit Marine Corps Base Hawaii [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Alana Smallwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.