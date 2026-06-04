Illinois National Guard Senior Leaders Plan Future Training with Portuguese Military in Lisbon

Senior leaders from both the Illinois Air National Guard and the Illinois Army National Guard traveled to Portugal, the Illinois National Guard’s new State Partnership Program nation, in May for staff talks with the Portuguese Armed Forces in Lisbon. The staff talks helped solidify future training engagements and cooperation between the Illinois National Guard and the Portuguese military.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 18:21
|Photo ID:
|9729368
|VIRIN:
|260519-D-A3519-2906
|Resolution:
|1150x1282
|Size:
|416.77 KB
|Location:
|LISBOA, LISBOA, PT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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