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    Illinois National Guard Senior Leaders Plan Future Training with Portuguese Military in Lisbon [Image 2 of 18]

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    Illinois National Guard Senior Leaders Plan Future Training with Portuguese Military in Lisbon

    LISBOA, LISBOA, PORTUGAL

    05.19.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Senior leaders from both the Illinois Air National Guard and the Illinois Army National Guard traveled to Portugal, the Illinois National Guard’s new State Partnership Program nation, in May for staff talks with the Portuguese Armed Forces in Lisbon. The staff talks helped solidify future training engagements and cooperation between the Illinois National Guard and the Portuguese military.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 18:21
    Photo ID: 9729368
    VIRIN: 260519-D-A3519-2906
    Resolution: 1150x1282
    Size: 416.77 KB
    Location: LISBOA, LISBOA, PT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    Illinois National Guard Senior Leaders Plan Future Training with Portuguese Military in Lisbon
    Illinois National Guard Senior Leaders Plan Future Training with Portuguese Military in Lisbon
    Illinois National Guard Senior Leaders Plan Future Training with Portuguese Military in Lisbon
    Illinois National Guard Senior Leaders Plan Future Training with Portuguese Military in Lisbon
    Illinois National Guard Senior Leaders Plan Future Training with Portuguese Military in Lisbon
    Illinois National Guard Senior Leaders Plan Future Training with Portuguese Military in Lisbon
    Illinois National Guard Senior Leaders Plan Future Training with Portuguese Military in Lisbon
    Illinois National Guard Senior Leaders Plan Future Training with Portuguese Military in Lisbon
    Illinois National Guard Senior Leaders Plan Future Training with Portuguese Military in Lisbon
    Illinois National Guard Senior Leaders Plan Future Training with Portuguese Military in Lisbon
    Illinois National Guard Senior Leaders Plan Future Training with Portuguese Military in Lisbon
    Illinois National Guard Senior Leaders Plan Future Training with Portuguese Military in Lisbon
    Illinois National Guard Senior Leaders Plan Future Training with Portuguese Military in Lisbon
    Illinois National Guard Senior Leaders Plan Future Training with Portuguese Military in Lisbon
    Illinois National Guard Senior Leaders Plan Future Training with Portuguese Military in Lisbon
    Illinois National Guard Senior Leaders Plan Future Training with Portuguese Military in Lisbon
    Illinois National Guard Senior Leaders Plan Future Training with Portuguese Military in Lisbon
    Illinois National Guard Senior Leaders Plan Future Training with Portuguese Military in Lisbon

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    TAGS

    SPP
    State Partnership Program
    National Guard
    Illinois
    Portuguese Republic (Portugal)

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