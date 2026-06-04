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    Royal Rosarian Knighting Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

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    Royal Rosarian Knighting Ceremony

    PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joseph Sitter 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Jonathan Townsend, commander, Navy Region Northwest, is knighted by 2025 Rose Festival Queen Rosaria Ava Rathi during the Royal Rosarian Knighting Ceremony in Portland, Oregon, June 5, 2026. Portland Fleet Week, the nation’s longest-running at 119 years, marks 80 years of Navy participation in the city’s annual Rose Festival. The event showcases maritime capabilities, and connects citizens with Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. Visiting service members also enjoy the hospitality of Portland, support various community service events, and participate in annual festivities across the city alongside the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joey Sitter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 16:57
    Photo ID: 9729142
    VIRIN: 260605-N-WV584-1380
    Resolution: 5176x3451
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: PORTLAND, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Royal Rosarian Knighting Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Joseph Sitter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NRNW
    Portland Rose Festival
    Portland Fleet Week 2026
    Nation250
    PFW26

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