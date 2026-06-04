Superintendent of the Japan Coast Guard Academy and Superintendent of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy visit DKI APCSS

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RADM Yukiyasu Sawai, superintendent of the Japan Coast Guard Academy, and RADM Gregory C. Rothrock, superintendent of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy visited the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies (DKI APCSS) in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 3, 2026. RADM Sawai and RADM Rothrock were briefed on DKI APCSS priorities and programs, met with Japanese Fellows currently attending the Comprehensive Security Cooperation course, and discussed future opportunities for educational engagement and exchanges to leverage the U.S.-Japan Alliance and advance deterrence in the Indo-Pacific. Also in attendance were members from the Japan Consul Generals office in Honolulu and the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo. (U.S. Department of Defense photo by Luke McCall)