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    Superintendent of the Japan Coast Guard Academy and Superintendent of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy visit DKI APCSS [Image 6 of 9]

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    Superintendent of the Japan Coast Guard Academy and Superintendent of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy visit DKI APCSS

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Luke McCall 

    Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

    RADM Yukiyasu Sawai, superintendent of the Japan Coast Guard Academy, and RADM Gregory C. Rothrock, superintendent of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy visited the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies (DKI APCSS) in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 3, 2026.  RADM Sawai and RADM Rothrock were briefed on DKI APCSS priorities and programs, met with Japanese Fellows currently attending the Comprehensive Security Cooperation course, and discussed future opportunities for educational engagement and exchanges to leverage the U.S.-Japan Alliance and advance deterrence in the Indo-Pacific.  Also in attendance were members from the Japan Consul Generals office in Honolulu and the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo. (U.S. Department of Defense photo by Luke McCall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 15:54
    Photo ID: 9728962
    VIRIN: 260603-D-JY604-1176
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 5.81 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Superintendent of the Japan Coast Guard Academy and Superintendent of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy visit DKI APCSS [Image 9 of 9], by Luke McCall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Superintendent of the Japan Coast Guard Academy and Superintendent of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy visit DKI APCSS
    Superintendent of the Japan Coast Guard Academy and Superintendent of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy visit DKI APCSS
    Superintendent of the Japan Coast Guard Academy and Superintendent of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy visit DKI APCSS
    Superintendent of the Japan Coast Guard Academy and Superintendent of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy visit DKI APCSS
    Superintendent of the Japan Coast Guard Academy and Superintendent of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy visit DKI APCSS
    Superintendent of the Japan Coast Guard Academy and Superintendent of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy visit DKI APCSS
    Superintendent of the Japan Coast Guard Academy and Superintendent of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy visit DKI APCSS
    Superintendent of the Japan Coast Guard Academy and Superintendent of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy visit DKI APCSS
    Superintendent of the Japan Coast Guard Academy and Superintendent of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy visit DKI APCSS

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    U.S. Embassy
    U.S. Coast Guard Academy
    DKI APCSS
    Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies
    Japan Coast Guard Academy
    Japan Consul Generals

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