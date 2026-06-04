(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Amanda Stock 

    157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    The Wisconsin National Guard’s 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade hosted a Change of Responsibility ceremony in which Command Sgt. Maj. Terri Vollrath relinquished responsibility of the brigade to Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Johnson in Milwaukee, Wis. May 3, 2026. Vollrath served as the Iron Brigade’s senior non-commissioned officer for nearly two years, and recently took responsibility of the Wisconsin National Guard’s 64th Troop Command.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 14:18
    Photo ID: 9728423
    VIRIN: 260503-Z-NS045-1035
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.32 MB
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Amanda Stock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    157th MEB
    WIARNG
    U.S. Army
    Wisconsin National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery