157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Change of Responsibility Ceremony

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The Wisconsin National Guard’s 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade hosted a Change of Responsibility ceremony in which Command Sgt. Maj. Terri Vollrath relinquished responsibility of the brigade to Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Johnson in Milwaukee, Wis. May 3, 2026. Vollrath served as the Iron Brigade’s senior non-commissioned officer for nearly two years, and recently took responsibility of the Wisconsin National Guard’s 64th Troop Command.