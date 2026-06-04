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    Employee Recognition Day and Quarterly Awards [Image 3 of 4]

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    Employee Recognition Day and Quarterly Awards

    BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Katherine Cortez 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Military and civilian personnel enjoyed a full day of activities for Employee Recognition Day aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, 4 June. The day featured tournaments in softball and pickleball, cornhole, indoor games, swimming, food, and much more. Amidst the celebrations, presentations for the 2nd Quarter Awards and the 3rd Quarter Length of Service Recognition were conducted, along with several other awards to acknowledge various personnel and departments for their dedication, hard work, and the appreciation shown for their contributions not just for a single day but throughout the entire year.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 14:16
    Photo ID: 9728415
    VIRIN: 260604-M-AI729-7856
    Resolution: 4640x6960
    Size: 15.89 MB
    Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Employee Recognition Day and Quarterly Awards [Image 4 of 4], by Katherine Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Employee Recognition Day and Quarterly Awards
    Employee Recognition Day and Quarterly Awards

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    #MCLBBarstow #ERD #QuarterlyAwards #USMC

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