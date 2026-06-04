Employee Recognition Day and Quarterly Awards

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Military and civilian personnel enjoyed a full day of activities for Employee Recognition Day aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, 4 June. The day featured tournaments in softball and pickleball, cornhole, indoor games, swimming, food, and much more. Amidst the celebrations, presentations for the 2nd Quarter Awards and the 3rd Quarter Length of Service Recognition were conducted, along with several other awards to acknowledge various personnel and departments for their dedication, hard work, and the appreciation shown for their contributions not just for a single day but throughout the entire year.