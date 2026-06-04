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    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville site NS Guantanamo Bay team helps USCGC James (WMSL-754) [Image 2 of 2]

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    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville site NS Guantanamo Bay team helps USCGC James (WMSL-754)

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    06.05.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Personnel assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville site Guantanamo Bay, Cuba assist the United States Coast Guard Cutter James (WMSL-754) following a major equipment failure that resulted in the loss of all freezer and refrigerated storage capabilities June 5, 2026.

    The team safely offloaded and stored the cutter’s provisions in the site’s cold storage facility for 10 days while repairs were completed, preventing the loss of more than $160,000 in provisions and enabling the cutter to quickly resume patrol operations. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 12:44
    Photo ID: 9728116
    VIRIN: 260605-N-N1901-1002
    Resolution: 2856x2142
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville site NS Guantanamo Bay team helps USCGC James (WMSL-754)
    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville site NS Guantanamo Bay team helps USCGC James (WMSL-754)

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