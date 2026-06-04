NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville site NS Guantanamo Bay team helps USCGC James (WMSL-754)

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Personnel assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville site Guantanamo Bay, Cuba assist the United States Coast Guard Cutter James (WMSL-754) following a major equipment failure that resulted in the loss of all freezer and refrigerated storage capabilities June 5, 2026.



The team safely offloaded and stored the cutter’s provisions in the site’s cold storage facility for 10 days while repairs were completed, preventing the loss of more than $160,000 in provisions and enabling the cutter to quickly resume patrol operations. (Courtesy photo)