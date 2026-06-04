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    SKILLS USA [Image 18 of 21]

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    SKILLS USA

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kyle Merritt 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Atlanta

    The U.S. Navy participated in SkillsUSA 2026 in Atlanta, providing students with hands-on exposure to Navy technology, innovation, and career opportunities. The Navy Strike Group delivered an immersive VR Fleet experience, Navy Medicine conducted interactive medical demonstrations, and Seabees showcased specialized construction equipment and robotics from the Unmanned Operations Center (UOC), highlighting the Navy’s commitment to innovation and mission readiness. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Merritt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 11:07
    Photo ID: 9727787
    VIRIN: 260601-N-OT328-1493
    Resolution: 5343x3816
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SKILLS USA [Image 21 of 21], by PO1 Kyle Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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