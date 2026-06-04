SKILLS USA

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The U.S. Navy participated in SkillsUSA 2026 in Atlanta, providing students with hands-on exposure to Navy technology, innovation, and career opportunities. The Navy Strike Group delivered an immersive VR Fleet experience, Navy Medicine conducted interactive medical demonstrations, and Seabees showcased specialized construction equipment and robotics from the Unmanned Operations Center (UOC), highlighting the Navy’s commitment to innovation and mission readiness. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Merritt)