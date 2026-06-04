(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D-Day 82nd anniversary - Father Maternowski Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    D-Day 82nd anniversary - Father Maternowski Ceremony

    AMFREVILLE, FRANCE

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Noe Cork 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    The 82nd Airborne Division Chorus performs during a Candlelight Vigil in honor of Father Maternowski and the paratroopers who died in the battle of the Fiere at Caquigny Chapel in Amfreville, France, June 03, 2026. As we commemorate the 82nd anniversary of D-Day, we honor the Soldiers of the U.S. Army who led the charge for freedom. Their courage and sacrifice are part of America’s 250-year legacy of defending democracy and protecting our way of life. (U.S.Army photo by Sgt. Noe Cork)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 04:51
    Photo ID: 9727239
    VIRIN: 260602-A-UV759-5877
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 12.36 MB
    Location: AMFREVILLE, FR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day 82nd anniversary - Father Maternowski Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Noe Cork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    D-Day 82nd anniversary - Father Maternowski Ceremony
    D-Day 82nd anniversary - Father Maternowski Ceremony
    D-Day 82nd anniversary - Father Maternowski Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDay
    AllAmerican
    SwordofFreedom
    82nd Airborne Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery