A Candlelight Vigil was held in honor of Father Maternowski and the paratroopers who died in the battle of the Fiere at Caquigny Chapel in Amfreville, France, June 03, 2026. As we commemorate the 82nd anniversary of D-Day, we honor the Soldiers of the U.S. Army who led the charge for freedom. Their courage and sacrifice are part of America’s 250-year legacy of defending democracy and protecting our way of life. (U.S.Army photo by Sgt. Noe Cork)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 04:51
|Photo ID:
|9727236
|VIRIN:
|260602-A-UV759-6822
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|8.95 MB
|Location:
|AMFREVILLE, FR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, D-Day 82nd anniversary - Father Maternowski Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Noe Cork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.