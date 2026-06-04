NAVFAC Constructs New Helicopter Hangar

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NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain – (June 4, 2026) Ken Gould, a construction manager at Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central, discusses safety concerns onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, June 4, 2026. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, supporting warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Wanous)