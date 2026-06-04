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    NAVFAC Constructs New Helicopter Hangar [Image 2 of 6]

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    NAVFAC Constructs New Helicopter Hangar

    SPAIN

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jackson Wanous 

    Fleet Public Affairs Center, Detachment Rota

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 4, 2026) - Cmdr. Kira Devers-Jones, commanding officer of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 79, signs her name on the final truss of a new helicopter hangar in celebration of the completion of the construction project onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, June 4, 2026. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, supporting warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Wanous)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 04:47
    Photo ID: 9727227
    VIRIN: 250604-N-WA512-1036
    Resolution: 5086x3391
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVFAC Constructs New Helicopter Hangar [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jackson Wanous, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NAVFAC Constructs New Helicopter Hangar
    NAVFAC Constructs New Helicopter Hangar
    NAVFAC Constructs New Helicopter Hangar
    NAVFAC Constructs New Helicopter Hangar
    NAVFAC Constructs New Helicopter Hangar

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    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Naval Station Rota
    Desperados
    HSM 79

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