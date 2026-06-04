NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 4, 2026) - Cmdr. Kira Devers-Jones, commanding officer of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 79, signs her name on the final truss of a new helicopter hangar in celebration of the completion of the construction project onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, June 4, 2026. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, supporting warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Wanous)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 04:47
|Photo ID:
|9727227
|VIRIN:
|250604-N-WA512-1036
|Resolution:
|5086x3391
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Constructs New Helicopter Hangar [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jackson Wanous, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.