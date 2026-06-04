NAVFAC Constructs New Helicopter Hangar

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NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 4, 2026) - Cmdr. Kira Devers-Jones, commanding officer of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 79, signs her name on the final truss of a new helicopter hangar in celebration of the completion of the construction project onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, June 4, 2026. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, supporting warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Wanous)