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    VP-26 Tridents Load Torpedo to a P-8A Poseidon [Image 6 of 8]

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    VP-26 Tridents Load Torpedo to a P-8A Poseidon

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Bennett IV 

    Patrol Squadron Two Six

    U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Jonathan Rivera, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) 26, prepares to load a Mark 54 lightweight torpedo onto a P-8A Poseidon on Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 5, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 04:27
    Photo ID: 9727216
    VIRIN: 260605-N-OF444-1210
    Resolution: 3339x2504
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, VP-26 Tridents Load Torpedo to a P-8A Poseidon [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 William Bennett IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VP-26 Tridents Load Torpedo to a P-8A Poseidon
    VP-26 Tridents Load Torpedo to a P-8A Poseidon
    VP-26 Tridents Load Torpedo to a P-8A Poseidon
    VP-26 Tridents Load Torpedo to a P-8A Poseidon
    VP-26 Tridents Load Torpedo to a P-8A Poseidon
    VP-26 Tridents Load Torpedo to a P-8A Poseidon
    VP-26 Tridents Load Torpedo to a P-8A Poseidon
    VP-26 Tridents Load Torpedo to a P-8A Poseidon

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    P-8A Poseidon
    CTF 72
    U.S. PACFLT
    U.S. INDOPACOM
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    VP-26 Tridents

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