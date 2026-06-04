VP-26 Tridents Load Torpedo to a P-8A Poseidon

U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Jonathan Rivera, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) 26, prepares to load a Mark 54 lightweight torpedo onto a P-8A Poseidon on Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 5, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 04:27
|Photo ID:
|9727209
|VIRIN:
|260605-N-OF444-1094
|Resolution:
|3834x2876
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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