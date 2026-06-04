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    D-Day 82nd anniversary - Historical Site [Image 1 of 3]

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    D-Day 82nd anniversary - Historical Site

    OMAHA BEACH, FRANCE

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Noe Cork 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division listen to a historical brief about influential battles that took place on the very ground they stand on. As we commemorate the 82nd anniversary of D-Day, we honor the Soldiers of the U.S. Army who led the charge for freedom. Their courage and sacrifice are part of America’s 250-year legacy of defending democracy and protecting our way of life. (U.S.Army photo by Sgt. Noe Cork)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 03:20
    Photo ID: 9727170
    VIRIN: 260602-A-UV759-3593
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: OMAHA BEACH, FR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, D-Day 82nd anniversary - Historical Site [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Noe Cork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DDay
    AllAmerican
    SwordofFreedom
    82nd Airborne Division

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