U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division take photos of an artillery bunker on Omaha Beach, France, June 03, 2026. As we commemorate the 82nd anniversary of D-Day, we honor the Soldiers of the U.S. Army who led the charge for freedom. Their courage and sacrifice are part of America’s 250-year legacy of defending democracy and protecting our way of life. (U.S.Army photo by Sgt. Noe Cork)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 03:20
|Photo ID:
|9727169
|VIRIN:
|260602-A-UV759-9012
|Resolution:
|6643x4429
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|OMAHA BEACH, FR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, D-Day 82nd anniversary - Historical Site [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Noe Cork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.