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    D-Day 82nd anniversary - Historical Site [Image 3 of 3]

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    D-Day 82nd anniversary - Historical Site

    OMAHA BEACH, FRANCE

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Noe Cork 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division take photos of an artillery bunker on Omaha Beach, France, June 03, 2026. As we commemorate the 82nd anniversary of D-Day, we honor the Soldiers of the U.S. Army who led the charge for freedom. Their courage and sacrifice are part of America’s 250-year legacy of defending democracy and protecting our way of life. (U.S.Army photo by Sgt. Noe Cork)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 03:20
    Photo ID: 9727169
    VIRIN: 260602-A-UV759-9012
    Resolution: 6643x4429
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: OMAHA BEACH, FR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, D-Day 82nd anniversary - Historical Site [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Noe Cork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DDay
    AllAmerican
    82nd Aiborne Division
    SwordofFreedom

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