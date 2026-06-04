D-Day 82nd anniversary - Normandy American Cemetery

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U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division plant flags at the cross of 1LT Turner B. Turnbull of the 505 Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division at the Normandy American Cemetery, Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 03, 2026. 1LT Turnbull was killed-in-action near Stainte-Mere-Eglise, France, 7 June 1944. As we commemorate the 82nd anniversary of D-Day, we honor the Soldiers of the U.S. Army who led the charge for freedom. Their courage and sacrifice are part of America’s 250-year legacy of defending democracy and protecting our way of life. (U.S.Army photo by Sgt. Noe Cork)