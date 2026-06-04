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    D-Day 82nd anniversary - Normandy American Cemetery [Image 4 of 5]

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    D-Day 82nd anniversary - Normandy American Cemetery

    FRANCE

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Noe Cork 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Spc. Hayden Kershner, a Paratrooper assigned to 2nd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, Division Artillery, 82nd Airborne Division rubs sand from the Normandy beach on the cross of 1LT Turner B. Turnbull of the 505 Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division at the Normandy American Cemetery, Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 03, 2026. 1LT Turnbull was killed-in-action near Stainte-Mere-Eglise, 7 June 1944. As we commemorate the 82nd anniversary of D-Day, we honor the Soldiers of the U.S. Army who led the charge for freedom. Their courage and sacrifice are part of America’s 250-year legacy of defending democracy and protecting our way of life. (U.S.Army photo by Sgt. Noe Cork)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 03:00
    Photo ID: 9727163
    VIRIN: 260602-A-UV759-8225
    Resolution: 6848x4565
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, D-Day 82nd anniversary - Normandy American Cemetery [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Noe Cork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    D-Day 82nd anniversary - Normandy American Cemetery
    D-Day 82nd anniversary - Normandy American Cemetery
    D-Day 82nd anniversary - Normandy American Cemetery
    D-Day 82nd anniversary - Normandy American Cemetery
    D-Day 82nd anniversary - Normandy American Cemetery

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    AllAmerican
    SwordofFreedom
    82nd Airborne Division

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