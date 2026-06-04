U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Riding presents Staff Sgt. Rafael Rodriguez a commemorative Fort Hamilton 200th Anniversary plaque, May 27, 2025, on Engeldrum Bluff, overlooking the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, from Fort Hamilton. Rodriguez was recognized for his contributions during the garrison's 200th anniversary year, 2025-2026, before departing for his next military assignment. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman, Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 19:05
|Photo ID:
|9726636
|VIRIN:
|260527-A-LO645-2931
|Resolution:
|2497x3072
|Size:
|3.95 MB
|Location:
|BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Hamilton Soldier Earns Army Commendation Medal Before Final Departure [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.