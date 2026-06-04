Fort Hamilton Soldier Earns Army Commendation Medal Before Final Departure

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U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Riding presents Staff Sgt. Rafael Rodriguez a commemorative Fort Hamilton 200th Anniversary plaque, May 27, 2025, on Engeldrum Bluff, overlooking the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, from Fort Hamilton. Rodriguez was recognized for his contributions during the garrison's 200th anniversary year, 2025-2026, before departing for his next military assignment. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman, Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)