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    Fort Hamilton Soldier Earns Army Commendation Medal Before Final Departure [Image 4 of 4]

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    Fort Hamilton Soldier Earns Army Commendation Medal Before Final Departure

    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Commander Col. Melissa Cantwell and Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Riding present Staff Sgt. Rafael Rodriguez the Army Commendation Medal, May 27, 2026, on Engeldrum Bluff, overlooking the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, from Fort Hamilton. Rodriguez earned the award for exceptional performance during his two-year assignment at Fort Hamilton, where he served as the noncommissioned officer in charge for the Directorate of Planning, Training, Mobilization and Security and previously with Army Community Service. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman, Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 19:05
    Photo ID: 9726635
    VIRIN: 260527-A-LO645-9970
    Resolution: 2513x2605
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Hamilton Soldier Earns Army Commendation Medal Before Final Departure [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Hamilton Soldier Earns Army Commendation Medal Before Final Departure
    Fort Hamilton Soldier Earns Army Commendation Medal Before Final Departure
    Fort Hamilton Soldier Earns Army Commendation Medal Before Final Departure
    Fort Hamilton Soldier Earns Army Commendation Medal Before Final Departure

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