Fort Hamilton Soldier Earns Army Commendation Medal Before Final Departure

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U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Commander Col. Melissa Cantwell and Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Riding present Staff Sgt. Rafael Rodriguez the Army Commendation Medal, May 27, 2026, on Engeldrum Bluff, overlooking the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, from Fort Hamilton. Rodriguez earned the award for exceptional performance during his two-year assignment at Fort Hamilton, where he served as the noncommissioned officer in charge for the Directorate of Planning, Training, Mobilization and Security and previously with Army Community Service. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman, Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)