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Family members of fallen Soldiers and Maj. Robert Felix assigned to the 82nd Airborne Divisionn receive flowers during the Hill 95 commemoration ceremony at Neufmesnil, France on Jun 4, 2026. This ceremony pays tribute to the 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division who bravely fought in their final battle of the invasion of Normandy. This Hill marks the site of one of the bloodiest battles of the 508th PIR during the Normandy campaign. Eighty-two years after the Paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division jumped into Normandy on D-Day and helped change the course of history, their legacy keep living on through every All American who proudly wears the AA patch and carries forward the same spirit of courage, sacrifice, and commitment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jayreliz Batista Prado)